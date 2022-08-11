Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2036
Simonsberg
#I thought it so unusual to see a palm tree at the end of the fruit trees.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6496
photos
303
followers
241
following
557% complete
View this month »
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
Latest from all albums
378
2036
2037
379
2035
2043
2036
2044
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roadside-shot
Chris Cook
ace
Terrific composition, it draws the eye right into the photo.
August 11th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
I love the symmetry and the mystery of the palm tree.
August 11th, 2022
Chris
ace
Nicely composed to draw the eye.
August 11th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful scene and I love the leading line to the palm tree!
August 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close