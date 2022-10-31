Sign up
Photo 2117
Emilia
taken by surprise as she was looking for Antonia.
This ends the holiday photos and wonderful memories I have of them.
31st October 2022
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
grands-holiday
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific portrait of this one also. Beautiful smile.
October 31st, 2022
Christina
ace
They are stunning!
October 31st, 2022
Babs
ace
Lovely portrait.
October 31st, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
isn't she smashing!
October 31st, 2022
