Photo 2118
Whales in Hermanus
In this album I will show a few more of these amazing creatures.
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6824
photos
304
followers
208
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Special to me
Tags
whale-watching
Babs
ace
How amazing, they look so close.
November 1st, 2022
