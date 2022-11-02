Previous
Feeding time by ludwigsdiana
Feeding time

for the little red knobbed coots here at one of the dams.

I take them some bird food, and mum makes sure she picks the smallest seeds for the little ones.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
