Photo 2730
Red Hot Pokers galore
they seem to be all over the place and a wonderful pop of colour.
Originally from South Africa as Knifhofia and also known as Torch Lily.
5th July 2024
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Susan Klassen
Lovely flowers!
