Photo 2729
It finally rained
and a few drops were stuck in the upturned petals. Maybe the ant was thirsty.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
pigs-ears
