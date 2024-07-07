Sign up
Previous
Photo 1017
As close as I could get
watching this beauty finding something edible.
As if I don't have enough to worry about, we are in for some major storms and power outages over the next few days.
We had to buy an extra battery and portable wifi hoping it will tide us through this week.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
4
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9222
photos
299
followers
149
following
278% complete
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
2730
2731
2733
1016
2739
1017
2732
2734
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
purple-swamphen
Casablanca
ace
What a beauty!
Hope your storms are not as bad as feared and your power outages brief.
July 7th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful fellow. Such wonderful colours. It seems your weather is as bad as ours at the moment. I feel summer here is going to be over before it starts! Fingers crossed for you.
July 7th, 2024
Keren
Wow this is a lovely looking bird nice colours
July 7th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Really cool looking bird, not one I know just yet. Good luck with those impending storms--stay safe!
July 7th, 2024
