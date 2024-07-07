Previous
As close as I could get by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1017

As close as I could get

watching this beauty finding something edible.

As if I don't have enough to worry about, we are in for some major storms and power outages over the next few days.

We had to buy an extra battery and portable wifi hoping it will tide us through this week.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a beauty!
Hope your storms are not as bad as feared and your power outages brief.
July 7th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful fellow. Such wonderful colours. It seems your weather is as bad as ours at the moment. I feel summer here is going to be over before it starts! Fingers crossed for you.
July 7th, 2024  
Keren
Wow this is a lovely looking bird nice colours
July 7th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Really cool looking bird, not one I know just yet. Good luck with those impending storms--stay safe!
July 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise