Photo 2824
Wishing and waiting
patiently for a big fish to swim by.
Sometimes they sit like this for ages, other times they realise it is useless and take off.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Fun shots
malachite-kingfisher
Christina
Wonderful capture, so many details
October 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
A beautiful capture ,detail ,light and a wonderful framing ! A proper show piece - fav
October 5th, 2024
