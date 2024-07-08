Previous
Getting as much nectar as possible by ludwigsdiana
Getting as much nectar as possible

the bottom parts are all dry already.
Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
narayani ace
These birds are stunning
July 8th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
I took a taxi to Kirstenbosch a couple of days ago and walked around in the rain for hours. I felt so lucky to se a sunbird! I like how your composition gives depth to the scene.
July 8th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous shot!
July 8th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Such a lovely image.
July 8th, 2024  
