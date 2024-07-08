Sign up
Previous
Photo 2733
Getting as much nectar as possible
the bottom parts are all dry already.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
malachite-sunbird
narayani
ace
These birds are stunning
July 8th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
I took a taxi to Kirstenbosch a couple of days ago and walked around in the rain for hours. I felt so lucky to se a sunbird! I like how your composition gives depth to the scene.
July 8th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous shot!
July 8th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such a lovely image.
July 8th, 2024
