Photo 2735
What is that noise
and where is it coming from? Birds seem very sensitive to shutter sound.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9225
photos
299
followers
149
following
Tags
cape-weaver
narayani
ace
Gorgeous
July 8th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous colour
July 8th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful image of this inquisitive bird!
July 8th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Beautiful bird!
July 8th, 2024
