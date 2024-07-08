Previous
What is that noise

and where is it coming from? Birds seem very sensitive to shutter sound.
8th July 2024

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
narayani ace
Gorgeous
July 8th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous colour
July 8th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful image of this inquisitive bird!
July 8th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beautiful bird!
July 8th, 2024  
