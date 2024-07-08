Previous
Winter in Stellenbosch by ludwigsdiana
Winter in Stellenbosch

and I will show you my favourite wine estate with the Helderberg as a backdrop.

Apologies for not being able to comment, will try and catch up later.
8th July 2024

Diana

Susan Wakely
Nice leading line of the road.
July 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Leading lines to the wine estate ,but to me love the light in the row of bare trees and the mountains in the distance - fav
July 8th, 2024  
katy
What a beautiful view! If it were not for all the leaves off the trees, it would be difficult to tell this is winter
July 8th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Lovely symmetry in this composition. Love those skeleton trees!
July 8th, 2024  
