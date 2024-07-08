Sign up
Previous
Photo 2741
Winter in Stellenbosch
and I will show you my favourite wine estate with the Helderberg as a backdrop.
Apologies for not being able to comment, will try and catch up later.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
waterford
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice leading line of the road.
July 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Leading lines to the wine estate ,but to me love the light in the row of bare trees and the mountains in the distance - fav
July 8th, 2024
katy
ace
What a beautiful view! If it were not for all the leaves off the trees, it would be difficult to tell this is winter
July 8th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely symmetry in this composition. Love those skeleton trees!
July 8th, 2024
