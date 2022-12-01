Sign up
Photo 2148
Drive to the Strand
and seeing the beautiful Jacarandas.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
narayani
Stunning! Ours have been a bit odd this year - leaves coming first on some, late to flower
December 1st, 2022
Babs
ace
How beautiful, don't you just love jacaranda time fav
December 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such wonderful colours !
December 1st, 2022
Desi
Lovely
December 1st, 2022
