Previous
Fungi by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2362

Fungi

The only ones I have ever seen growing here. I spotted them in a garden growing on an old stump.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
647% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Beautiful shot. Love how you capture the texture of the wood.
July 3rd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely DOF.
July 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise