Metal animals by ludwigsdiana
Metal animals

made with every kind of metal item available. Africans are very clever with wire, beads and metal and make some amazing works of art.

This bull was seen standing in front of a souvenir shop in the waterfront. I isolated it and put it on a texture.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Diana

Issi Bannerman ace
This is just lovely!
July 7th, 2023  
