Previous
Photo 2366
Metal animals
made with every kind of metal item available. Africans are very clever with wire, beads and metal and make some amazing works of art.
This bull was seen standing in front of a souvenir shop in the waterfront. I isolated it and put it on a texture.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7796
photos
311
followers
180
following
Tags
handicraft-waterfront
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is just lovely!
July 7th, 2023
