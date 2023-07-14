Previous
A horse with no name by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2373

A horse with no name

standinf in front of a curio shop. Amazing how this statue has been put togethere with all kinds of unusual metal parts.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Very clever and a nice image.
July 14th, 2023  
