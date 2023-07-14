Sign up
Previous
Photo 2373
A horse with no name
standinf in front of a curio shop. Amazing how this statue has been put togethere with all kinds of unusual metal parts.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7824
photos
315
followers
181
following
650% complete
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
Latest from all albums
2373
2371
2380
696
2374
2372
2373
2381
Tags
waterfront-ct
Issi Bannerman
ace
Very clever and a nice image.
July 14th, 2023
