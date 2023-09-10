Sign up
Previous
Photo 2431
He noticed me
and shortly after I snapped this he was gone.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8052
photos
306
followers
190
following
666% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
malachite-sunbird
Beverley
ace
Beautiful vibrant colours. Wonderful detail.
I love how you’ve framed this photo - a touch of a vintage twist
September 10th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a beautiful colour
September 10th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
So delightful!
September 10th, 2023
