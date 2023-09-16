Sign up
Photo 2437
Waiting for the female
as the nest is ready to move in. there are so many of them in the reed, but all much too far down to get a shot.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8076
photos
305
followers
171
following
Views
8
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Privacy
Public
Tags
red-bishop-mating-plumage
