Previous
Rained out by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2487

Rained out

These Iris do not like too much rain as the petals suffer and get translucent.

They always put on a wonderful display and flower throughout the year. I have both side walls lined with these beauties.

One day they bud, next day they all flower and the following day they are all closed. It's a non stop cycle,
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
681% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
I relate to the narrative well, but I could only wish to have so many iris!
November 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise