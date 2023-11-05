Sign up
Photo 2487
Rained out
These Iris do not like too much rain as the petals suffer and get translucent.
They always put on a wonderful display and flower throughout the year. I have both side walls lined with these beauties.
One day they bud, next day they all flower and the following day they are all closed. It's a non stop cycle,
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
indigenous-iris
Louise & Ken
I relate to the narrative well, but I could only wish to have so many iris!
November 5th, 2023
