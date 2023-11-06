Previous
An unwelcome visitor by ludwigsdiana
An unwelcome visitor

on my "Soprano White" African daisy. They were so beautiful until the snails discovered them.

W are in Africa and everything that you plant here gets eaten by some insect if you don't use pesticides.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Babs ace
I will have to send you some of our kookaburras or a blue tongue lizard and they will get rid of the snails in a jiffy.
November 6th, 2023  
