Photo 2488
An unwelcome visitor
on my "Soprano White" African daisy. They were so beautiful until the snails discovered them.
W are in Africa and everything that you plant here gets eaten by some insect if you don't use pesticides.
6th November 2023
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
osteospermum
Babs
ace
I will have to send you some of our kookaburras or a blue tongue lizard and they will get rid of the snails in a jiffy.
November 6th, 2023
