Previous
Budding Bougainvillea by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2489

Budding Bougainvillea

One of my favourite plants in the garden. I bought one last year and it is doing especially well.

I have a rather boring garden with only white and purple flowers and a lot of greenery.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
681% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise