Previous
Rather soaked by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2494

Rather soaked

as we have been having very unusual weather. The petals don't like rain and become quite soggy.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
683% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are incredibly delicate aren't they!
November 12th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
How beautiful. The raindrops highlight the beautiful petals though.
November 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise