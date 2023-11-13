Previous
A little photobomber by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2495

A little photobomber

in the daisy.
There are so many insects and bugs around that I am trying to get rid of them before they eat the few flowers that I have.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
John Falconer ace
Well spotted.
November 13th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful flower.
November 13th, 2023  
katy ace
Such a beautiful flower, and I love this swirl you have added to the photo
November 13th, 2023  
