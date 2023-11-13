Sign up
Previous
Photo 2495
A little photobomber
in the daisy.
There are so many insects and bugs around that I am trying to get rid of them before they eat the few flowers that I have.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8310
photos
310
followers
178
following
Tags
osteospermum
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted.
November 13th, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful flower.
November 13th, 2023
katy
ace
Such a beautiful flower, and I love this swirl you have added to the photo
November 13th, 2023
