Previous
An explosion of blooms by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2503

An explosion of blooms

due to the partly very hot weather and quite a bit of rain.

I bought this plant last year and it was about 50 cm high, now it has doubled in size and spreading out in all directions.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
685% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful plant
November 21st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Gorgeous plant and sounds like it’s super healthy.
November 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful
November 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise