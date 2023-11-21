Sign up
Previous
Photo 2503
An explosion of blooms
due to the partly very hot weather and quite a bit of rain.
I bought this plant last year and it was about 50 cm high, now it has doubled in size and spreading out in all directions.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Special to me
SM-G950F
23rd October 2023 7:51am
bougainvillea
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful plant
November 21st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous plant and sounds like it’s super healthy.
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful
November 21st, 2023
