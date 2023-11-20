Previous
We need rain by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2502

We need rain

the daisies are not doing as well as this one atm as it has become very dry here.

What I realised too late was that the gardener cut through 5 sprinkler tubes when he cut the plumbago back. I am busy replacing them now.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Brigette ace
Omg you’re welcome to some of ours 😬🙄🌧️
November 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
November 20th, 2023  
