Previous
Photo 2505
It took a long time
to follow this butterfly around, flitting from one flower to the next.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8348
photos
308
followers
156
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Tags
cabagewhite
Shutterbug
ace
You caught it. I love the delicate swirl you added like a frame. Beautiful image.
November 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
