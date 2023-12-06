Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2518
Single blossoms
which either all open at the same time and then all close at the same time.
They are called Dietes iridioides and the flowers only last for one day.
I also have Dietes Grandiflora where the blooms last three days.
There are five varieties endemic to SA. Dietes Robinsoniana comes from Lord Howe Island in the Tasman Sea which separates New Zealand from Australia.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8400
photos
303
followers
153
following
689% complete
View this month »
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
Latest from all albums
2516
2518
837
2525
2517
2519
2520
2518
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dietes-iridionides
Danette Thompson
ace
It’s almost 3D! Beautiful, rich colors.
December 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close