Single blossoms by ludwigsdiana
Single blossoms

which either all open at the same time and then all close at the same time.

They are called Dietes iridioides and the flowers only last for one day.

I also have Dietes Grandiflora where the blooms last three days.

There are five varieties endemic to SA. Dietes Robinsoniana comes from Lord Howe Island in the Tasman Sea which separates New Zealand from Australia.
Diana

Danette Thompson ace
It’s almost 3D! Beautiful, rich colors.
December 6th, 2023  
