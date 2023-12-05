Previous
Yesterday, today, tomorrow by ludwigsdiana
Yesterday, today, tomorrow

The name is due to the colour changes. It starts deep purple, then lilac and finally turns white before it dies. The fragrance is just too divine.

As I mentioned before, I only have white and lilac/purple flowers in my garden ;-)
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
julia ace
I have this in my garden and it's flowering now.. have just out to smell it, and no perfume at all..A very worthwhile shrub for the garden..
December 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
I’ve got this in my garden to
December 5th, 2023  
judith deacon
Your picking them all for me Diana, another of my favourite plants.
December 5th, 2023  
Cordiander
Lovely :)
December 5th, 2023  
Christina ace
Beautiful!
December 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
It looks beautiful
December 5th, 2023  
