Photo 2517
Yesterday, today, tomorrow
The name is due to the colour changes. It starts deep purple, then lilac and finally turns white before it dies. The fragrance is just too divine.
As I mentioned before, I only have white and lilac/purple flowers in my garden ;-)
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
6
0
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8396
photos
303
followers
153
following
689% complete
brunfelsia-latifolia
julia
I have this in my garden and it's flowering now.. have just out to smell it, and no perfume at all..A very worthwhile shrub for the garden..
December 5th, 2023
Dawn
I've got this in my garden to
December 5th, 2023
judith deacon
Your picking them all for me Diana, another of my favourite plants.
December 5th, 2023
Cordiander
Lovely :)
December 5th, 2023
Christina
Beautiful!
December 5th, 2023
Babs
It looks beautiful
December 5th, 2023
