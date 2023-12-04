Previous
Destruction on its way by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2516

Destruction on its way

to eat the roses. These white spotted fruit chafers are a real pest and start eating the buds as soon as they open. I have to constantly spray to keep my roses blooming.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
689% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise