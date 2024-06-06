Previous
Winter roses by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2701

Winter roses

still blooming in the gardens. Not sure for how much longer as it is bucketing down the last few days.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
740% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
So soft and gentle. We had frost last night, in June!
June 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise