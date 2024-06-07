Sign up
Previous
Photo 2702
A change of plan
when I saw this hibiscus as most of the roses with dew looked a bit wabi sabi.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
hibiscus-vredenheim
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such a beautiful flower and so nicely photographed.
June 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Lovely
June 7th, 2024
