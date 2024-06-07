Previous
A change of plan by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2702

A change of plan

when I saw this hibiscus as most of the roses with dew looked a bit wabi sabi.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
740% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Such a beautiful flower and so nicely photographed.
June 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lovely
June 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise