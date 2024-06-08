Sign up
Photo 2703
Such a lovely tone
and quite a few buds still to pop open. Still wet from the early morning dew.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
roses-vredenheim
Cordiander
The dew on the flowers looks very pretty.
June 8th, 2024
Helene
ace
really gorgeous
June 8th, 2024
