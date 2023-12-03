Previous
I bought some new daisies by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2515

I bought some new daisies

as I loved the look and the name. They are called blueberry shake.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Mags ace
They are gorgeous!
December 3rd, 2023  
