Previous
Double blossoms by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2514

Double blossoms

on my Dietes. For some reason, many of the plants have decided to have double blooms atm.

I have them for about 16 years now and regularly separate them and plant them somewhere else. It is amazing how they are thriving this year.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
688% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Beautiful
December 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise