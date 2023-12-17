Previous
Such unusual daisies by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2529

Such unusual daisies

looking lovely in my garden and growing well. We have clay and not much soil so it is a mission to grow anything.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Diana

Cordiander
Modest but very nice!
December 17th, 2023  
