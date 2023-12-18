Previous
Devouring the bud by ludwigsdiana
Devouring the bud

and one hiding in the bloom. I hate these beetles and spray them whenever I see one.

There are so many of them and I don't have a clue where they come from. None of my neighbours have roses.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fantastic image - I mean so sad you are losing roses, but a bugs gotta eat right? they are so weird looking!
December 18th, 2023  
