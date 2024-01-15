Sign up
Photo 2558
Artsy lemon blossoms
edited in Befunky.
Our batteries and inverter conked out during the night. No power or wifi so using my cell.
Hope it gets fixed soon so that I can continue here 🙄
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
lemons
Chris Cook
ace
Oh no! I hope things get back to normal for you soon.
January 15th, 2024
*lynn
ace
so artistic ~ love it
January 15th, 2024
