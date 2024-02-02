Previous
A gound cover between the roses by ludwigsdiana
A gound cover between the roses

which I absolutely love. The flowers are around 2cm and fully cover the ground for most of the year, even after the roses have been pruned.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh, they are beautiful, what a jewel to have as a ground cover . Fav
February 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
They are gorgeous flowers
February 2nd, 2024  
