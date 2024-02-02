Sign up
Photo 2576
Photo 2576
A gound cover between the roses
which I absolutely love. The flowers are around 2cm and fully cover the ground for most of the year, even after the roses have been pruned.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8633
photos
308
followers
157
following
Tags
convolvulus-sabatius-blindweed-family
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh, they are beautiful, what a jewel to have as a ground cover . Fav
February 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
They are gorgeous flowers
February 2nd, 2024
