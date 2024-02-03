Previous
Small and hardy by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2577

Small and hardy

this lovely little succulent even thrives without water. One of the few that do in my garden.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
