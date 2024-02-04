Sign up
Photo 2578
Photo 2578
Beautiful but needy
these lovely flowers thrive on love and quite a bit of water. They are not too happy with the heat we are having atm.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Tags
jasminoides
,
plant)
,
pandoria
,
(bower
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is a beautiful image.
February 4th, 2024
