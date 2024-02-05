Sign up
Previous
Photo 2579
Elusive little butterfly
which kept me busy for a long time. It seems to love a huge hedge that I have which is filled with tiny little blossoms.
I tried plantnet and it came up with three different species, not sure if either is correct.
Vesalea floribunda, Vesalea grandiflora and Zabelia triflora.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
cabbage-white
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice one !
February 5th, 2024
