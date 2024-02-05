Previous
Elusive little butterfly by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2579

Elusive little butterfly

which kept me busy for a long time. It seems to love a huge hedge that I have which is filled with tiny little blossoms.

I tried plantnet and it came up with three different species, not sure if either is correct.

Vesalea floribunda, Vesalea grandiflora and Zabelia triflora.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Diana

Diana

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice one !
February 5th, 2024  
