Previous
Cactus figs by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2643

Cactus figs

which are very delicious once one manages to get the thick prickly skin off.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
724% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Wow, look at those! How neat!
April 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
I think this is what we call prickly pear and it was introduced to Australia on the first fleet but it is considered a noxious weed here.
April 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise