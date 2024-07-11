Previous
A suggest crop by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2736

A suggest crop

to focus more on the ant. Rob @robz thought I should try it and I really like it. Cheers Rob :-)
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
749% complete

Tia ace
That really works! Great crop, such lovely vivid colours.
July 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh yes, I like this. Well done Rob....and Diana!
July 11th, 2024  
narayani ace
Cool shot
July 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
Definitely worth cropping fav
July 11th, 2024  
