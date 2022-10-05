Sign up
Photo 2069
Smoky Mountain River
Driving along the river this morning on the way from Gatlinburg, TN, to the Cades Cove Loop Drive. There are quite a few pull overs on the side of the road but not all where you can easily access shots of the river.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
1
365
OM-1
5th October 2022 6:29am
Tags
reflections
,
river
,
fall
,
tennessee
,
smokymountains
