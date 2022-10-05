Previous
Next
Smoky Mountain River by lynne5477
Photo 2069

Smoky Mountain River

Driving along the river this morning on the way from Gatlinburg, TN, to the Cades Cove Loop Drive. There are quite a few pull overs on the side of the road but not all where you can easily access shots of the river.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
566% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise