A View out the Window by lynne5477
A View out the Window

A view from inside one of the cabins along the Cades Cove Loop in Great Smoky Mountain NP.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Diana ace
A beautifully framed view, such gorgeous colours.
October 6th, 2022  
