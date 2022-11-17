Previous
Next
Me and My BFF by lynne5477
Photo 2076

Me and My BFF

No need to comment. Got my hubby out today for Christmas pics using the tripod. Usually get my granddaughter over to take pics but things have been awfully busy lately. This is just the first one I've edited.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
568% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kaylynn ace
Great job and y’all are such a distinguished looking couple
November 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise