Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2076
Me and My BFF
No need to comment. Got my hubby out today for Christmas pics using the tripod. Usually get my granddaughter over to take pics but things have been awfully busy lately. This is just the first one I've edited.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2076
photos
129
followers
171
following
568% complete
View this month »
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
17th November 2022 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
people
,
bestfriends
,
meandhubby
Kaylynn
ace
Great job and y’all are such a distinguished looking couple
November 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close