Yucca

These yucca are so beautiful. This one took the force of severe winds recently and leaned over at an alarming angle. John hammered a stake in and tied it up and its now completely vertical.

Thankful for;

Patience …. My facial neuralgia hasn’t quite disappeared - I think its like a child who wants to be in the main attention. Hopefully this medication will help - might take 6 weeks. We had a Facetime with our youngest granddaughter in Quebec. While talking to our son, she tried to smother him, jump on him etc etc. We all know that’s what they do - this particular son aged 2 used to do imaginable things while I was on the phone!