Adorable cottage..

The district nurse arrived today to check on my leg - she very pleased and so was I … almost closed over after 12 weeks! She told me sha had bought a small cottage up the road from us and I knew it so well - enchanting little cottage. It might be 100 years old but its been well maintained.

Thankful for:

No pain at all today . The wind blew itself inside out and caused our yucca plants to lean dramatically over if John hadn’t staked them out!