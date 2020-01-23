Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2954
perfect
I do feel this particular rose is perfect, just at this stage. Its a relative new one but last year didn't flower.
Thankful for;
Booktime in the afternoon..
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
9
3
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
4080
photos
262
followers
124
following
809% complete
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
Views
9
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
23rd January 2020 2:32pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
rose in january
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture, focus, dof
January 23rd, 2020
Liana Bull
ace
This is so beautiful and such an unusual colour.
January 23rd, 2020
Dianne
Such neat colouring and a lovely image to show it off. I have just started reading ‘The Snow Farmer’ John Lee of Cardrona Valley. Good so far.
January 23rd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@dide
I noticed you were able to correct your comment before it arrived here - glad that we can do that! It sounds fascinating so I shall look out for it!
January 23rd, 2020
julia
ace
What an unusual colour .. pefect little button hole rose...
January 23rd, 2020
CC Folk
ace
This is a cool capture, Maggiemae! I hope you are still feeling good!
January 23rd, 2020
Corinne
ace
Love the focus and your framing, fav !
January 23rd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@julzmaioro
It is actually quite large, Julia - this photo doesn't show that! As big as a small saucer.
January 23rd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@gardenfolk
Feeling terrific thank you, Cathee!
January 23rd, 2020
