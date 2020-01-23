Previous
perfect by maggiemae
I do feel this particular rose is perfect, just at this stage. Its a relative new one but last year didn't flower.
Thankful for;
Booktime in the afternoon..
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture, focus, dof
January 23rd, 2020  
Liana Bull ace
This is so beautiful and such an unusual colour.
January 23rd, 2020  
Dianne
Such neat colouring and a lovely image to show it off. I have just started reading ‘The Snow Farmer’ John Lee of Cardrona Valley. Good so far.
January 23rd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@dide I noticed you were able to correct your comment before it arrived here - glad that we can do that! It sounds fascinating so I shall look out for it!
January 23rd, 2020  
julia ace
What an unusual colour .. pefect little button hole rose...
January 23rd, 2020  
CC Folk ace
This is a cool capture, Maggiemae! I hope you are still feeling good!
January 23rd, 2020  
Corinne ace
Love the focus and your framing, fav !
January 23rd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@julzmaioro It is actually quite large, Julia - this photo doesn't show that! As big as a small saucer.
January 23rd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@gardenfolk Feeling terrific thank you, Cathee!
January 23rd, 2020  
