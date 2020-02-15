Previous
Kinloch.Lodge by maggiemae
Photo 2977

Kinloch.Lodge

This.is.Kinloch.Lodge.looking.bright.under.'ne'er.to.be.seen".colours...I.used.solarisation.to.create.this.look.
Thankful.for:
A.peaceful.and.quiet.place.to.take.a.deep.breath.and.relax....Mostly.quiet.though.the.hum.of.helicopters.was.heard.all.day.....Ferrying.tourists.to.remote.spots.up.rivers.and.the.glaciers!
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
