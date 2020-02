Wisdom...

Wisdom is also the word given to teeth! I had three for 60 years but now… I have four!

At the age of 77 my 4th wisdom tooth decided to make an appearance a couple of months ago! It started as a tiny piece of tooth coming through the gum but now the full base of the tooth is there! My tongue can’t leave it alone!



Thankful for:: My wisdom is now at least 25% better! I may go into the Guiness Book of records for the wisest person at my age!